Protests in Boston Area Tuesday Amid Outrage Over George Floyd’s Death

A number of demonstrations to denounce police brutality against black people are expected in the Boston area Tuesday as anger over the death of George Floyd continues to boil over across the nation.

At 12 p.m., protests are planned to take place at the Boston Police Department headquarters as well as that of the Somerville Police Department.

Separately, demonstrators will hold a rally at Franklin Park and Blue Hill Ave. starting at 5 p.m. before they march toward Lemuel Shattuck Hospital, which is on the other side of the park.

The recent protests and riots related to racial equity in Boston and across the nation is routed in trauma, according to Harvard Medical School's Dr. Stephanie Pinder-Amaker.

The event is in honor of Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. Floyd, a black man, died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman, was killed by police during a warrant search in Kentucky. Arbery, 25, was killed while running on a residential street in Georgia.

Tuesday night's demonstration will also include a candle light vigil and a “die-in” for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, representing the amount of time that Floyd laid on the ground before he died.

Chaos and violence erupted in Boston Sunday night after thousands of peaceful protesters gathered to denounce police brutality.

The protests began in the afternoon, drawing throngs of demonstrators outraged by the death of Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck until he stopped breathing. Similar demonstrations have erupted across the nation since.

Dozens of people were arrested, several police officers have been injured and storefronts are destroyed after protesters took to the streets of Boston Sunday night.

Breonna Taylor, an EMT worker and a black woman, was asleep in her Louisville, Kentucky, home when three police officers forced their way inside, "blindly fired" and killed her on March 13, according to a lawsuit filed by her family.

Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23 by a white father and son who armed themselves after the 25-year-old black man ran past their yard just outside the port city of Brunswick.

Protesters marched through the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick, Georgia Tuesday, demanding justice for an unarmed black man shot to death while jogging. Demonstrators carried signs chanting "I run with Maud" as they demanded justice for 25-year old Ahmaud Arbery.

Hundreds gathered at two different peaceful vigils in West Roxbury Monday evening. Some demonstrators knelt for nine minutes in memory of Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis just over a week ago.

Though signs of Sunday night's destruction lingered in the background, participants said they were undeterred.

"We think that the cause is really important, it is something we stand for," one protester said. "This is not the way I think everyone wanted to social distancing, but distancing together, in this time when we need it more than ever."

Organizers are encouraging people to maintain social distance and bring hand sanitizer, wear masks and gloves.