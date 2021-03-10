Rally for In-Person Learning in All Lincoln-Sudbury Schools

Parents and students will rally Wednesday afternoon in a push to get high schoolers back into the classroom in the Lincoln-Sudbury School District.

The rally for a full return to in-person learning starts at the Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School at 2:30 p.m. The group plans to march with signs to Subdury's town center and back.

Meanwhile, the Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education released new guidance Tuesday as schools across the state prepare to return to in-person learning next month.

But the return date for high schoolers remains unclear. State education officials said they will announce the details and timing of the high school phase of the plan in April.

A memo from Elementary and Secondary Commissioner Jeffrey Riley laid out a timeline for when Massachusetts schools will be required to return to full-time, classroom learning, setting the expectation that middle and elementary schoolers will be back in classrooms in April.

Middle schoolers will shift to full-time in-person learning on Wednesday, April 28, after elementary students return April 5, according to Riley's plan.

School districts will still be required to provide a remote option for parents who choose to keep their kids remote through the end of this school year, state education officials said.

There will also be waivers available on a case-by-case basis to help school districts that are just starting to go back to hybrid to ease into the full in-person model. But those waivers will be time limited & granted sparingly.

Parents feel a mix of relief and concern.

"I am really happy that they’re gonna be back fulltime," mother Jacqie Leon said.

"But I think it would be terrible be to bring the kids back and then that one teacher or one custodian who isn’t vaccinated winds up getting seriously ill," Dan Lubin countered.