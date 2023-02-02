Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
tyre nichols

Rally Supporting Tyre Nichols' Family Planned for Mass. State House Thursday

Several rallies have been held in Boston since Friday, when the video of the beating was released

By Staff and wire reports

NBC10 Boston

Demonstrators plan to rally Thursday at the Massachusetts State House in solidarity with the family of Tyre Nichols, whose death at the hands of Memphis police has prompted outcry nationwide.

The rally, organized by Mass. Action Against Police Brutality, is planned for 5:30 p.m. The group said it will call for the conviction of the officers seen on video beating Nichols, as well as the reinvestigation of police brutality cases across Massachusetts.

Nichols, a 29-year-old father, died at a hospital several days after police stopped him for an alleged traffic violation on Jan. 7. Officers beat him — video released after pressure from Nichols’ family shows officers holding him down and repeatedly punching him, kicking him and striking with him batons as he screamed for his mother.

In the three weeks since Nichols' death, five police officers were fired and charged with murder. Their specialized unit was disbandedTwo more officers have been suspended. Also fired: two Memphis Fire Department emergency medical workers and a lieutenant. And more discipline could be coming.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

“The reason why what happened to Tyre is so personal to me is that five Black men that wouldn’t have had a job in the police department, would not ever be thought of to be in an elite squad, in the city that Dr. [Martin Luther] King lost his life … you beat a brother to death,” Rev. Al Sharpton said Wednesday.

Nichols' death has prompted renewed calls for police reform nationwide and in Boston as well. Mayor Michelle Wu campaigned on a proposal to civilianize traffic enforcement, replacing officers during routine stops with unarmed, trained civilian personnel, an idea that brought mixed reaction locally in the wake of Nichols' death.

At an event Monday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Ayanna Pressley expressed support for the passage of the federal George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which would ban chokeholds and federal no-knock warrants.

Several rallies have been held in Boston since Friday, when the video of the beating was released. On Saturday afternoon at the Massachusetts State House, anger was met with a sense of sadness.

“We’re meant to work together in this world and instead we’re tearing people apart and killing our brothers and sisters and it’s unacceptable," said, one woman close to tears.

More on the death of Tyre Nichols

tyre nichols Jan 30

7th Memphis Officer Disciplined in Tyre Nichols' Fatal Arrest; 3 EMTs Fired

tyre nichols Jan 28

Protesters in Boston Demand Justice for Tyre Nichols: ‘I'm Angry, I'm Pissed Off'

The Associated Press and State House News Service contributed to this report.

NBC/The Associated Press/State House News Servie

This article tagged under:

tyre nicholsMassachusettsBostonpolice reform
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us