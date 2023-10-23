Rally in Boston calls for release of hostages taken from Israel

Hundreds of people gathered at Boston Common Monday to ask the world to pay more attention to the captives in Gaza taken from Israel.

The protesters circled the Common and came together on the steps near the Massachusetts State House.

"The message is 'Keep our eye on the hostages,'" said Linda Jason, who attended the rally. "And to remind people that if Hamas had not invaded Israel, there would be no bombing by Israel in Gaza."

About 200 people were kidnapped when Hamas invaded Israel two weeks ago.

"I'm an Israeli citizen and I feel like my country is being attacked," said Rachael Wurtman, who attended the rally. "My daughter's there. I worry about her safety all the time. The terror, it's just horrific."

The rally on the Common was organized by the Israeli-American Council of New England.

"We're trying to create something that shows the power of community," said Michal Kimeldorfer-Rabinowitz, a volunteer with the Council. "The power of standing together against evil."