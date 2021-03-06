Rally in Boston to Call For Action on Police Killing Cases

Supporters of Massachusetts families whose loved ones have been killed by police are holding a rally and march in Boston on Saturday as part of a national day of action.

Mass Action Against Police Brutality, a local advocacy group, said it's organizing a 1 p.m. gathering in Peters Park in the city's South End neighborhood.

Thousands of protestors were marching in Boston Sunday evening, calling for sweeping reforms to law enforcement following the death of George Floyd.

The organization said similar events are taking place in at least 17 other states on Saturday, including California, New York, Ohio, Texas, Florida and Georgia.

The rallies are timed just ahead of the expected March 8 start of the trial of the former police officer, Derek Chauvin, charged in the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Floyd, a Black man, died on May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd's neck while Floyd was held face-down on the ground handcuffed and saying he couldn't breathe, before he eventually grew still.

A number of demonstrations are scheduled Tuesday in a call for racial equity and in honor of George Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis just over a week ago.

Body camera footage indicates Chauvin's knee was on Floyd's neck for about nine minutes. Floyd was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Mass Action Against Police Brutality says the rallies are the next step in a series of "family-first events and activities" aimed at underscoring the central demands of the families: prosecuting police officers and reopening police brutality cases.



Among the local cases the organization wants reopened are the killings by police of DJ Henry, Eurie Stamps, Malcolm Gracia, Burrell Ramsey-White, Ross Batista, Usaamah Rahim, Terrence Coleman and Juston Root.