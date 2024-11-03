Boston

Rally outside Mass. State House in support of Ukraine

Ukrainian activists in Boston say U.S. support for Ukraine in its war with Russia is of crucial importance

There was a rally outside the Massachusetts State house on Saturday in support of Ukraine.

Organized by Ukrainian activists in Boston, the demonstrators say U.S. support for Ukraine in its war with Russia affects more than just people in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian-American volunteer-led nonprofit Svitanok, which says it is dedicated to securing strong global support for Ukraine, cooperated with activists Daria Sakhniuk and Iryna Dvornichenko on Saturday's event.

Similar rallies were also held in other cities across the U.S., including Miami, New York City, and Washington, D.C.

