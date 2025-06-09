Rally planned in Boston as protests intensify in L.A. amid ICE arrests

A rally is planned in Boston on Monday as protests intensify on the other side of the country over recent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is now saying he will sue the Trump administration over the deployment of the National Guard. This as cars are being set on fire and protestors continue to clash with members of the National Guard who have been sent to Los Angeles following three days of protests over ICE arrests.

Protestors at one point even marched onto the 101 Freeway after police moved them away from a federal building there.

President Donald Trump spoke about the protests in Los Angeles and the deployment of National Guard troops.

Police have expanded their unlawful assembly declaration to include all of downtown Los Angeles. With few exceptions, anyone in the area will be subject to arrest.

The chief of the Los Angeles Police Department said he is increasingly concerned for the safety of his officers, as pieces of concrete and incendiary devices are being thrown at them as they try to disperse crowds.

"This violence that I've seen is disgusting," Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said. "It's escalated now since the beginning of this incident. What we saw the first night was was bad. What we've seen subsequent to that is getting increasingly worse and more violent.”

Newsom is also challenging threats by Trump’s "border czar" Tom Homan, who suggested that the governor and L.A. mayor could be arrested if their actions are viewed as interfering with immigration enforcement.

“Donald Trump has created the conditions you see on your TV tonight," Newsom said. "He's exacerbated the conditions. He's, you know, lit the proverbial match. He's putting fuel on this fire ever since he announced he was taking over the National Guard in an illegal act and a immoral act, an unconstitutional act.”

A rally will be held Monday at 2 p.m. at Boston City Hall Plaza in solidarity with the people of L.A. in favor of ending ICE raids.