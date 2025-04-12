Rally Saturday in Cambridge as student visa terminations continue in Mass.

More international college students in Massachusetts are having their visas revoked, and a rally is being held in Cambridge on Saturday as more people voice their frustration about what's happening.

School officials at several local colleges and universities, including Harvard, say they were not informed of these visa revocations by federal authorities, nor given a reason why the student visas were being revoked.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Administrators say they're only learning of this by monitoring an online government database known as SEVIS, or the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System. Dozens of students have been impacted, including 12 associated with Harvard University; 13 students at UMass Amherst; another 12 students at Clark University in Worcester; and four more students at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

NBC10 Boston's Sue O'Connell explains what she thinks the Trump administration's motivation is in targeting international students for deportation and other aspects of recent immigration policy.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

School officials say they have notified students when they see their status change in the online portal that is maintained by the Department of Homeland Security, and then refer them to legal help.

A Boston immigration attorney says in some cases, these students are able to point to an event that may have led to their visa being cancelled, but in other cases, they're totally in the dark as to why. This is causing a lot of uncertainty for international students trying to get their degree in the Bay State.

"They don't understand why they've been notified by the university that their registration has been terminated. And there's certainly this culture of concern and fear on what to do next," Matthew Maiona said.

"The decision really has to be up to the student as to what's next. Do I want to wait and see if I'm placed into immigration court proceedings which is the normal process? or do I want to leave now and try to resolve this with the consulate and see if they'll let me come back and finish my studies," Maiona added.

Saturday's "Stand up, Harvard!" rally is happening at noon in Harvard Square.