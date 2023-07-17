Ramen spot to open second location in former Double Zero Space in Boston's Back Bay

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

The people behind a Japanese restaurant in Cambridge's Harvard Square may be opening a second location in the Back Bay of Boston.

The Boston Sun confirms what multiple sources have told us, that Bosso Ramen Tavern is looking to open on Newbury Street, taking over the space that had been home to Double Zero, a vegan pizza spot that closed earlier this year. The article mentions that this location of Bosso (which The Boston Sun refers to as Sushi by Bosso Ramen Tavern) would offer sushi along with Scandinavian and Northern European dishes and that it would have both indoor and outdoor dining.

The address for the proposed Bosso Ramen Tavern in the Back Bay is 163 Newbury Street, Boston, MA, 02116. The website for the Harvard Square location is at https://www.bossoramentavern.com/

