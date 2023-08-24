Randolph club can reopen after temporary closure, licensing board rules

A popular Randolph, Massachusetts, club will be allowed to reopen after being temporarily shut down amid safety concerns and violations.

A letter to the owner of the Mojitos Country Club sent by the town’s licensing board lays out a chronology from July 2022 through this summer that prompted the hearing. The business holds a license for food and alcohol as well as live entertainment.

Town documents show there have been complaints of overcrowding, and people were seen repeatedly walking into the parking lot with open containers.

After a violent attack at the club, police say officers were never called. A shooting outside the club on July 4, 2022, left 29-year-old Jovani Delossantos dead.

On Wednesday, the licensing department held a hearing, voting to give Mojitos a five-day suspension of operations before being allowed to reopen next week.

Police and the licensing board will continue to monitor the club to ensure the safety of patrons and Randolph residents.

Owner Ricky Peña said he's grateful for the decision, which allows the club to continue to create space in the community.

“We’re looking forward to the opportunity to bring back what we do best for our community you know, to celebrate who we are, our traditions our culture and have a place where people of color and Latin people can go to and feel safe,” Peña said.

Police said after the shooting last year, they began reviewing safety concerns at the club, and over the next year, they recorded further issues.

Among those issues include an apparently oversold show on May 27, 2023, which led to a call for police to assist with a man who was trying to force his way into the club, despite being told it was over capacity. Police said the man, and a crowd of patrons, were "disorderly" and "assaultive," one group calling out "let him go, let's beat up the cop," as an officer tried to make an arrest. Afterward, police learned that the man was frustrated because he had pre-purchased tickets to an event at the club, but was turned away due to capacity issues at the door.

On June 29, 2023, police learned of an event being advertised at the club that did not have the appropriate permits. It was ultimately canceled.

And on July 9, 2023, police say they responded to the club when they saw patrons parking on the opposite side of the street and crossing over. The officer at the time noted that it looked like the club was over capacity. The officer reported that as an event ended, people streamed out into the parking lot, some still with alcoholic drinks in their hand and others smoking marijuana. Other officers were called in to help clear the area.

"This incident required Sgt. Morgan to redirect resources from their assigned sectors for a prolonged period of time, thus impacting the safety of the entire community," the report reads.

The report also noted that it was difficult to find Mojitos security staff to help with the process.

Police also noted a video of an incident on July 16, 2023, which appears to show a group of women fighting in the main parking lot, with club customers and staff as onlookers. Officials say police were never called to respond to the situation, either during or after the violence.

"Each of the aforementioned incidents is very concerning," the closing summary of the police history notes. "It appears that a pattern has developed at this establishment where basic safety expectations are not being met. Some of these issues appear to be related to a communication disconnect between Mojitos Country Club Management and outside promoters who are failing to appropriately monitor ticket sales as it related to building capacity."

Lack of a clear security and safety plan was also a concern.