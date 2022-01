A car crash on the ramp to I-93 south in Randolph from Route 24 north caused heavy traffic delays Tuesday morning.

Crews were in the process of clearing the crash Tuesday morning. The car was being moved to a flatbed to be taken away shortly after 6 a.m. One lane remained open, making traffic slow going to get by the crash. Delays on Route 24 north stretched back before the exit to Route 139.

No further information was immediately available.