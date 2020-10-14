Randolph Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

A Massachusetts man is facing child pornography charges following his arrest at his home in Randolph, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Spencer Hughes, 38, was taken into custody Tuesday morning following the execution of a search warrant, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.

At the home, authorities allegedly found an external hard drive that contained a folder with numerous pornographic images and videos of a 10- or 11-year-old girl, prosecutors said. Those images and videos appeared to have been taken inside of a bedroom, according to an affidavit.

Hughes was charged in a criminal complaint with receiving and possessing pornographic images and videos of a person under 18 years of age, prosecutors said. He has been detained pending a detention hearing in federal court on Oct. 22.

It's unclear if Hughes has an attorney.