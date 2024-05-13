Randolph

Search on for Randolph armed robbery suspect, second in custody

A witness said he saw a car race down his street before being ditched in his lawn

By Asher Klein and Eli Rosenberg

A vehicle in the back yard of a Randolph, Massachusetts, home on Monday, May 13, 2024, amid a large police search.
NBC10 Boston

Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect after taking another into custody in Randolph, Massachusetts, on Monday.

State police were helping local officers in the area of the town dump, Randolph police said. There was a large police presence in the area.

A witness said he saw a car race down his street before being ditched in his lawn.

There was a massive police presence, including officers armed with long guns and K-9 units, in the area around Johnson Drive, where the armed robbery in the vehicle was reported.

No one was hurt in the incident, according to police, who said they were able to take an 18-year-old man from Malden into custody after a chase on foot. He allegedly took jewelry and a cellphone from the person who'd been robbed.

The other suspected robber ran toward the dump, which sits along Route 24.

Anyone who sees something suspicious was asked to call Randolph police at 781-963-1212.

