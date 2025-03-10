Crime and Courts

Police: Man seriously wounded in Randolph shooting, suspect arrested

Witnesses helped lead other officers to a 24-year-old man from Brockton, who was taken into custody at a restaurant nearby, according to Randolph police

By Asher Klein

Generic image of sirens from a police cruiser.
NBC 7

A man was shot and seriously wounded in Randolph, Massachusetts, Sunday afternoon, police said, and another man was arrested nearby soon after.

The shooting was reported about 2:30 p.m. on North Main Street, near Diauto Drive, Randolph police said. A 22-year-old man from Randolph was found with a gunshot wound in his back and rushed to Boston Medical Center.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Witnesses helped lead other officers to a 24-year-old man from Brockton, who was taken into custody nearby, according to Randolph police, who gave the address of a Chipotle restaurant. They said he had two guns.

The man who was arrested wasn't identified, and police didn't say what charges he was facing.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Evidence found at the scene of the shooting, which was investigated by state and local police, indicated a round was fired in the shooting.

"This was a swift and coordinated response by our officers, which led to the immediate arrest of an armed suspect," Chief Anthony Marag said in a statement. "I want to thank our law enforcement partners for their assistance and commend our officers for their quick actions in ensuring public safety."

Anyone who witnessed the shooting was urged to contact police by calling 781-963-1212 x153.

More Randolph news

Massachusetts Jan 25

Five people displaced by early-morning house fire in Randolph

Randolph Jan 8

Police say man ran off after crashing in Randolph while fleeing Stoughton police

Boston Dec 10, 2024

Driver arrested in Randolph days after ramming cruiser in Boston, police say

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsRandolph
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us