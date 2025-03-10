Police: Man seriously wounded in Randolph shooting, suspect arrested

A man was shot and seriously wounded in Randolph, Massachusetts, Sunday afternoon, police said, and another man was arrested nearby soon after.

The shooting was reported about 2:30 p.m. on North Main Street, near Diauto Drive, Randolph police said. A 22-year-old man from Randolph was found with a gunshot wound in his back and rushed to Boston Medical Center.

Witnesses helped lead other officers to a 24-year-old man from Brockton, who was taken into custody nearby, according to Randolph police, who gave the address of a Chipotle restaurant. They said he had two guns.

The man who was arrested wasn't identified, and police didn't say what charges he was facing.

Evidence found at the scene of the shooting, which was investigated by state and local police, indicated a round was fired in the shooting.

"This was a swift and coordinated response by our officers, which led to the immediate arrest of an armed suspect," Chief Anthony Marag said in a statement. "I want to thank our law enforcement partners for their assistance and commend our officers for their quick actions in ensuring public safety."

Anyone who witnessed the shooting was urged to contact police by calling 781-963-1212 x153.