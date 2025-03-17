Randolph police sergeant killed by MBTA commuter train in Abington

A police sergeant from Randolph, Massachusetts, died in nearby Abington Sunday night after being hit by a train while off duty, officials said Monday.

Sgt. Scott Sherman was being remembered as a compassionate, smart, respected and committed 203-year veteran of the Randolph Police Department.

"Scott was very funny, extremely intelligent, and well-respected. His compassion, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to public service made a lasting impact on all who had the privilege to know and work alongside him," Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag said in a statement, adding that the department mourned his "devastating loss," which took place while he was off duty.

The Plymouth District Attorney's Office shared more information about the incident, saying that Sherman, 56, was hit at the railroad crossing at Birch Street about 8 p.m.

An investigation from Abington, state and MBTA police found no issues with the train, which wasn't going faster than the speed limit at the time, and saw the crossing signal's lights were activated and arms down, the district attorney's office said.

They share more information about the circumstances of the incident, which remained under investigation as of Monday.

MBTA Transit Police said that the train's horn was sounding when the crash happened, about 7:56 p.m. at the North Avenue crossing. They described the man as trying to cross the tracks.

"On behalf of the Transit Police and the entire MBTA organization we offer our most heartfelt condolences to the decedent’s family and loved ones," the department said in a statement.