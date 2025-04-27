Range Rover stolen from Reading gas station; thief runs driver over at pump while fleeing

A 49-year-old man was pumping gas in his Range Rover in Reading, Massachusetts, Saturday evening, when someone jumped into his SUV and stole it, striking him and partially running him over while driving away.

Reading police say they began investigating after they received a 911 call around 6:33 p.m. that a motor vehicle had been stolen from a customer pumping gas at the Shell at 110 Main Street.

A preliminary investigation shows the victim -- a Reading resident -- was pumping gas on the passenger side of his black 2022 Range Rover Sport when the suspect pulled up and parked next to another pump in a blue Chevrolet Malibu that had previously been reported stolen out of Maine.

According to police, the suspect abandoned the Malibu, hopped into the Range Rover’s driver’s seat, and did a U-turn in the gas station parking lot.

The victim held onto the mirror of his vehicle as the suspect fled the gas station parking lot, and he was dragged by the fleeing vehicle for approximately 20 feet.

The victim was taken to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center with unknown injuries, police said.

The Range Rover has Massachusetts plates 4JGX91, and police believe the vehicle may be in Connecticut or New York.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s with a scruffy five o'clock shadow and medium-length brown hair, according to police. He was wearing a maroon-colored T-shirt.

The Malibu that was stolen out of Maine was towed from the scene by Reading police for processing, and detectives are working to secure surveillance video of the incident.

Anyone who witnessed what happened, or who may have information to share with investigators, is asked to call the Reading Police Department’s nonemergency line at 781-944-1212.