Ransomware Attack Prompts Haverhill Public Schools to Close

Schools in Haverhill, Massachusetts, will be closed Thursday after the district's computer system was hit with a ransomware attack.

The Haverhill Public School District said its IT department noticed early Wednesday morning that something was wrong with the system, shutting down the network "before large scale corruption of the system occurred."

The attack, designed to cripple a system until money is paid, takes times to resolve, cyber security experts say.

"They will attempt to look at the signature or the symptoms of the ransomware that they've been impacted by to identify what may be the way to unlock it or reverse it back," said Scott Margolis, founder of SolutionLab, LLC.

The school's entire system, including its remote learning platform, is not operational, the district said.

Thursday was supposed to be the first day back in the classroom for students in grades 2 through 4.

The district says it is planning to consider Thursday a snow day and make it up on Friday, June 18.