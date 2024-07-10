Rare blue whale — world's largest animal — spotted off Gloucester

Whale watchers got a rare treat off the coast of Massachusetts Monday when they caught a glimpse of a rare blue whale.

Cape Ann Whale Watch shared video recorded Monday of the gigantic creature, the largest animal in the world, off the coast of Gloucester.

"This whale was almost as long as our 115 foot boat," the company wrote on its Facebook page.