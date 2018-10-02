Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Rainbow Lobsters: Rare Crustaceans Found in New England

Lobsters are not uncommon in New England, but rare-colored crustaceans make for some excitement. Some have gone on display at aquariums and science centers.

NBC Connecticut
A blue lobster was found in a shipment to a Cape Cod restaurant. The owner of Arnold’s Lobster and Clam Bar named the crustacean “Baby Blue.”
Scarborough Fish & Lobster
A rare calico lobster was found off the shores of Scarborough, Maine. Shortly after its capture, the lobster called the Scarborough Fish & Lobster Restaurant its new home.
Mike Billings
Spooky. A so-called “ghost lobster” was caught on Aug. 28, 2018 in Stonington, Maine. The lobster's unique color is believed to be caused by a genetic condition that leads to a partial loss of pigmentation.
NBC Connecticut
A translucent lobster made for an exceptional sight when it was caught on Aug. 24, 2017. The fisherman who caught the rarity described it as "definitely weird."
New England Aquarium
A rare yellow lobster has made its debut at the New England Aquarium after it was donated by a Salem seafood company.
Rich Beauchesne/Portsmouth Herald via AP
One New Hampshire lobsterman was stunned to find he caught a gorgeous blue lobster, which was donated to the Seacoast Science Center.
New England Aquarium
The likelihood of a lobster being orange is about one in 30 million, but workers at a Massachsuetts supermarket found one of these rarities.

