Rare tropical sea bird spotted in Southie

A rare sea bird visited a South Boston beach this weekend and bird watchers from all over traveled to see it. As of Monday, the bird was still there.

The brown booby, a bird common in the Caribbean but a rarity to see in the U.S. or Canada, was spotted perching on an old pier on a South Boston beach.

South Boston resident, Laura Markley was the first to see the rare creature. She posted to a Massachusetts rare bird alert app to let other birders know.

Bird watchers flocked to South Boston to get a close look at the bird, according to Universal Hub.

The bird's usual hangout has been on a private beach between the Curley Community Center and Carson Beach. Visitors have to walk through the community center to view the bird.

This isn't the only rare animal that has been seen in New England recently. Just last week, a rare blue whale was spotted off the coast of Massachusetts.