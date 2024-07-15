Massachusetts

Rare tropical sea bird spotted in Southie

The last time a brown booby was seen in Suffolk County was in 2013

By Jessie Castellano

Brown booby perched in South Boston beach
Mary Ellen McMahon

A rare sea bird visited a South Boston beach this weekend and bird watchers from all over traveled to see it. As of Monday, the bird was still there.

The brown booby, a bird common in the Caribbean but a rarity to see in the U.S. or Canada, was spotted perching on an old pier on a South Boston beach.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

South Boston resident, Laura Markley was the first to see the rare creature. She posted to a Massachusetts rare bird alert app to let other birders know.

Bird watchers flocked to South Boston to get a close look at the bird, according to Universal Hub.

The bird's usual hangout has been on a private beach between the Curley Community Center and Carson Beach. Visitors have to walk through the community center to view the bird.

This isn't the only rare animal that has been seen in New England recently. Just last week, a rare blue whale was spotted off the coast of Massachusetts.

The brown booby twisting its neck in South Boston

More animal news

Gloucester Jul 10

Rare blue whale — world's largest animal — spotted off Gloucester

EXTREME HEAT Jun 19

How zoo staff keep animals cool during a heat wave

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBostonAnimals
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us