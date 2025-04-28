Community mourns 15-year-old who died after canoe capsized in NH

A pall of grief has settled over A New Hampshire community following the tragic death of a 15-year-old boy who died in a canoeing accident Saturday night.

The teen's body was recovered from Governors Lake in Raymond over the weekend.

While authorities have yet to officially identify the teenager pending an autopsy, scheduled for Monday, those who knew him are already sharing memories of a "great kid" and expressing concerns about the response time of local fire departments.

The incident occurred when four teenagers were canoeing on the lake Saturday night. Their canoe capsized, and while three of the teens were able to swim to shore, their friend remained unaccounted for. The frantic realization that he was missing triggered a search that extended through the night. Friends of the boy are now finding ways to cope with the devastating loss, according to neighbors who asked to remain anonymous.

"It was hard Saturday night," a neighbor told NBC10 Boston. "They had a huge bonfire; they're having a tour on bikes in their cars to honor him."

Those who knew the teenager remembered him fondly.

"He was a good kid, they didn't do anything — they went out, they had fun as normal teenagers."

New Hampshire Fish and Game, the State Police Marine Patrol, and local authorities launched an extensive search for the missing 15-year-old that lasted for hours. However, some neighbors are questioning the speed and efficiency of the initial response by local fire departments.

"They could have done better, been quicker. It might have made a difference," one neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, stated.

Neighbors said it took firefighters around an hour to get their boats operational. Further complicating matters, a Good Samaritan reportedly had to replace the Nottingham Fire Department's boat battery after several failed attempts to jump it. When contacted for confirmation, the fire department hung up on NBC10 Boston. The Raymond Fire Chief did confirm on Monday that their crew had to manually pump air into their boat to accommodate more people.

"They need better equipment, and they need to be on top of their training and stuff," a neighbor said.

Tragically, the search concluded around 8 a.m. Sunday morning when the boy's body was recovered from approximately nine feet of water, about 60 feet from the shore. State Police said that he was not wearing a life jacket at the time he was found. As the community grapples with this profound loss, the focus remains on the grieving family.

"To lose a child is the worst thing to go through," one neighbor said , with another adding, "I can only imagine what they're going through, and my deepest sympathy to them."

Authorities are urging the public to prioritize water safety, emphasizing the importance of wearing life jackets when on the water. The State Police Marine Patrol is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident.