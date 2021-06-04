Local

Braintree

READ: Braintree Mayor Issues Statement After Shooting of 2 Police Officers

Both officers have been hospitalized but are expected to survive

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Braintree Mayor Joseph Sullivan issued a statement Friday afternoon after two police officers were reportedly shot outside an apartment complex.

Here's what he had to say:

"Early today, Braintree Police responded to a report of a domestic incident in the area of McCusker Drive. The suspect fled into the woods and was subsequently apprehended. Shots were fired and two officers were transported to the hospital. The District Attorney's Office and Massachusetts State Police will be taking over the investigation.

