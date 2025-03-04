Canton PD: Federal investigation into O'Keefe death has been completed

The Canton Police Department announced on Tuesday that the federal investigation related to the death of John O'Keefe has been completed.

In a short announcement addressed to all media outlets, Canton Police Chief Helena Rafferty wrote that "ALL ASPECTS" of the federal probe have been completed. She said she was informed by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

"The investigation is no longer active and will be closed," Rafferty said in the release. "Due to ethical limitations, I cannot comment further."

This serves as confirmation from law enforcement, after a source with direct knowledge of the situation informed NBC10 Boston last week that the federal investigation had indeed ended with no charges being filed against law enforcement.

That investigation played a significant role in the first trial against Read, who's been accused of killing her boyfriend Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, by hitting him with her SUV.