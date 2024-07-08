Karen Read's motion to dismiss: Read lawyers' claims on jury split

As part of the motion to dismiss two of the charges against Karen Read filed Monday, her lawyers say they heard directly from one juror, and indirectly from two others, that Read would have been acquitted of two of the three charges she's facing.

Read filed the motion to dismiss the charges in Norfolk Superior Court on Monday, a week after a mistrial was declared in the murder case against her. She was charged with murder in the second degree, manslaughter while operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor and leaving a scene of personal injury and death.

Her team claims the jury was ready find Read not guilty of the murder and OUI charges. NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office for a response.

Defense attorney Alan Jackson said in a court filing Monday that one juror reached out to him directly on Tuesday after "seeing inaccurate reports about the 'split' among the jurors related to the mistrial," while co-counsel David Yannetti said he heard from two intermediaries who'd heard from jurors.

Prosecutors have previously said they plan to re-try the case against Read. A hearing has been set for July 22 to start to determine how that process will move forward.

We're looking back at what jurors heard through a trial that lasted more than two months and ended with a mistrial as prosecutors vow to retry their case against Karen Read.

Also Monday, the lead investigator in the case, Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor, was having a hearing on his future with the department.