Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

READ: New Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility Timeline

Gov. Charlie Baker announced an adjusted timeline for the state's vaccination program on Wednesday

By Marc Fortier

Gov. Charlie Baker announced a new timeline Wednesday for all remaining residents to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in Massachusetts.

Here's what you need to know:

Vaccine Eligibility Timeline

Baker announced the dates that all remaining residents and certain worker groups will be eligible for a vaccine.

The Commonwealth’s detailed timeline adheres to the original timeline for the three phases announced in December.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

All residents can preregister to book an appointment at a mass vaccination site at mass.gov/COVIDVaccine.

Appointments will be offered based on eligibility and available appointments nearby. It is expected that more sites will come online as part of the preregistration process in April.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Timeline for Remaining Groups

  • March 22: Residents 60+ and certain workers, including restaurant or cafe workers; food, meatpacking, beverage, agriculture, consumer goods, retail or food service workers; grocery and convenience store workers; food pantry workers or volunteers; medical supply chain volunteers; vaccine development workers; transit/transportation workers; public works, water, wastewater, or utility workers; sanitation workers; public health workers; court system workers; and funeral directors and funeral workers.
  • April 5: Residents 55+ and residents with one certain medical condition, including asthma, cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down Syndrome, heart conditions such as heart failure or coronary artery disease, immunocompromised state, obesity and severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, smoking and type 2 diabetes mellitus.
  • April 19: General public ages 16 years of age and older

The full timeline is available at mass.gov/COVIDVaccinePhases.

The administration said it has received assurances from the federal government that an increased vaccine supply will be available to states soon.

Depending on supply, it could take weeks for people to be notified that an appointment is available at a mass vaccination site.

More on COVID-19 in Massachusetts

coronavirus 17 hours ago

Mass. Above 570,000 Confirmed COVID Cases; 16 More Deaths Reported

coronavirus Mar 16

Nearly 1M Vaccinated as Mass. Prepares to Move into Phase 4 Reopening

coronavirus Mar 16

Massachusetts Receiving 8,000 Unexpected Doses of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine This Week

This article tagged under:

MassachusettscoronavirusCOVID-19Charlie Bakervaccination sites
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us