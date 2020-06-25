READ THE MEMO: Massachusetts Guidelines for Fall School Reopening

Massachusetts released new state guidelines Thursday outlining what school might look like for teachers and students in the fall.

A memo from Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley instructed educators to prepare for three possible scenarios: A full-scale return to school, a mix of in-person and remote learning or exclusive remote learning. Districts are being instructed to submit three fall reopening plans by August -- one for each scenario.

Students in the second grade and up -- as well as adults -- will be advised to wear masks or face coverings and maintain physical distance. Desks should be a minimum of three feet apart but ideally six feet apart. Students will also likely have to eat breakfast and lunch in their classrooms.

You can read the full 28-page memo below: