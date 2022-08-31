Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
MBTA

READ THE REPORT: FTA's Full Inquiry on the MBTA

Federal transportation officials are expected to hold a news conference Wednesday to announce what they've uncovered during the months-long probe of the MBTA's safety procedures

By Staff and wire reports

NBCUniversal

The Federal Transit Administration has issued its final safety report on the MBTA and its state safety oversight agency, the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities.

Investigators found the MBTA, controlled by Gov. Charlie Baker and his deputies, has overemphasized work on major capital projects at the expense of operating maintenance and day-to-day service. In a 90-page document, the FTA is recommending that the MBTA make fixes in these categories:

  • Managing the impact of operations, maintenance, and capital project requirements on the existing workforce
  • Prioritization of safety management information
  • Effectiveness of safety communication
  • Operating conditions and policies, procedures, and training

The DPU must also follow a directive, on "Safety oversight of MBTA rail transit system." The five directives add to others issued in June, before the investigation's conclusion. The agency risks losing federal funds if it fails to address the orders.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full report here:

More on the MBTA

Trouble on the T 6 hours ago

FTA Announces Findings From MBTA Safety Report

MBTA Aug 29

A ‘Future in Jeopardy': Mayor Wu Calls for Federal Help Amid New MBTA Service Cuts

NBC/The State House News Service

This article tagged under:

MBTAOrange Linembta problemsTrouble on the Tfederal transit administration
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us