READ THE REPORT: FTA's Full Inquiry on the MBTA

The Federal Transit Administration has issued its final safety report on the MBTA and its state safety oversight agency, the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities.

Investigators found the MBTA, controlled by Gov. Charlie Baker and his deputies, has overemphasized work on major capital projects at the expense of operating maintenance and day-to-day service. In a 90-page document, the FTA is recommending that the MBTA make fixes in these categories:

Managing the impact of operations, maintenance, and capital project requirements on the existing workforce

Prioritization of safety management information

Effectiveness of safety communication

Operating conditions and policies, procedures, and training

The DPU must also follow a directive, on "Safety oversight of MBTA rail transit system." The five directives add to others issued in June, before the investigation's conclusion. The agency risks losing federal funds if it fails to address the orders.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full report here: