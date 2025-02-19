Woman dead, another critically hurt at Maine home; relative in custody

Police found a dead woman outside a Maine home and another woman critically injured inside before taking a man related to them into custody who'd fled the scene nearby on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

All three people involved in the incident in Readfield were related, according to Maine State Police, who were still investigating what happened hours later. They noted there was no danger to the public.

Police were called to the Giles Road home by a 911 call just after 10 a.m., authorities said, finding the two women before taking the man into custody nearby. Neither the alleged victims nor the suspect have been publicly identified.

The critically injured woman was taken to Central Maine Medical Center; the suspect to Maine General Hospital for evaluation. The woman who was killed was set to undergo an autopsy to determine how she died, police said.

Readfield is a town of about 2,600 west of Augusta.