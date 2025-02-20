Maine

Man charged with murder in wife's killing at Maine home where his mother was hurt

The manner of Marguax Whittemore's death has been ruled an homicide, police said, but they aren't releasing her cause of death

By Asher Klein

A Maine State Police cruiser.
Maine State Police

A man has been charged with murder in the killing of his wife at his parents' home in Readfield, Maine, on Wednesday, police announced Thursday, announcing the identities of the people involved.

Samuel Whittemore, a 34-year-old from Belfast, was identified as the man taken into custody near the home on Giles Road Wednesday morning outside of which a woman was found dead, and inside of which another woman was critically hurt.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Maine State Police identified the slain woman as Margaux Whittemore, Samuel's 32-year-old wife, and the injured woman as Dorothy Whittemore, his 67-year-old mother, whose condition has been upgraded from critical as of Thursday.

Investigators believe the couple was visiting Samuel Whittemore's parents — his father wasn't home when the killing took place, but arrived shortly afterward, according to police.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Following an autopsy, the manner of Marguax Whittemore's death has been ruled an homicide, police said, but they aren't releasing her cause of death. They didn't say how Dorothy Whittemore is believed to have been hurt.

Samuel Whittemore was initially taken to an Augusta hospital to be evaluated but was later taken to Kennebec County Jail to be charged with murder, according to police. He's due in court Friday; it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Police have previously said there was no threat to the public.

Readfield is a town of about 2,600 west of Augusta.

More Maine news

Maine Feb 16

Maine Turnpike northbound shut down temporarily due to multi-vehicle crash

Maine Feb 13

2 drivers dead in crash that shut Maine Turnpike amid winter storm

Maine Feb 13

Day care staff ‘helped prevent tragedy' in Maine carbon monoxide incident, officials say

This article tagged under:

Maine
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us