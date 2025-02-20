Man charged with murder in wife's killing at Maine home where his mother was hurt

A man has been charged with murder in the killing of his wife at his parents' home in Readfield, Maine, on Wednesday, police announced Thursday, announcing the identities of the people involved.

Samuel Whittemore, a 34-year-old from Belfast, was identified as the man taken into custody near the home on Giles Road Wednesday morning outside of which a woman was found dead, and inside of which another woman was critically hurt.

Maine State Police identified the slain woman as Margaux Whittemore, Samuel's 32-year-old wife, and the injured woman as Dorothy Whittemore, his 67-year-old mother, whose condition has been upgraded from critical as of Thursday.

Investigators believe the couple was visiting Samuel Whittemore's parents — his father wasn't home when the killing took place, but arrived shortly afterward, according to police.

Following an autopsy, the manner of Marguax Whittemore's death has been ruled an homicide, police said, but they aren't releasing her cause of death. They didn't say how Dorothy Whittemore is believed to have been hurt.

Samuel Whittemore was initially taken to an Augusta hospital to be evaluated but was later taken to Kennebec County Jail to be charged with murder, according to police. He's due in court Friday; it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Police have previously said there was no threat to the public.

Readfield is a town of about 2,600 west of Augusta.