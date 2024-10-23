Man dies after tripping on Maine main street, being hit by truck

A man leaving a Maine town's historical society was killed by a pickup truck after tripping while crossing the street Tuesday evening, police said.

The driver of the truck didn't see the man, identified as 76-year-old Andrews Tolman, lying in the vehicle's way on Main Street in Readfield, Maine State Police said. The driver is not believed to have been speeding or under the influence of alcohol.

Tolman had just left the Readfield Historical Society when he was killed in the crash about 6:11 p.m. The organization said on social media that he was on its board of directors.

"We have been a small but mighty group in a great part due to the efforts and support of Andy Tolman and we will always be so grateful for him!" the board said.