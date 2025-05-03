One person killed in 4-car crash on Route 28 in Reading, police say

One person is dead after a driver allegedly ran a red light on Route 28 in Reading, Massachusetts, Friday night, causing a chain reaction crash that involved four cars.

Reading police say they received nearly a dozen 911 calls around 10:06 p.m. about a collision at the intersection of Main and Hopkins streets.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Responding officers found a gray Volvo XC70, a green Ford Fusion, a gray Audi Q7 and a gray Toyota RAV4 had been involved in a serious crash with injuries.

Police say the Volvo was traveling southbound on Main Street at a high rate of speed as the Fusion was traveling eastbound on Hopkins Street toward Main Street.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Citing a preliminary investigation, police allege the Volvo ran a red light at the intersection and struck a driver's side door of the Fusion, critically injuring the driving and causing their Fusion to spin into traffic and collide with the Audi. The Volvo then collided with the Rav4 after the initial collision.

The Fusion driver was pronounced dead on scene, police said. A passenger in the RAV4 was injured and taken to a local hospital. The Volvo driver was also taken to a nearby hospital.

Main Street was closed at South Street to Hopkins Street, with police asking drivers to avoid the area as they responded to the scene and conducted their investigation.

Reading police are continuing to investigate with assistance from Massachusetts State Police. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Reading Police Department at 781-944-1212.