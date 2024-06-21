Reading

Woman arrested in Reading for OUI with children in car, police say

Reading police say Megan Najarian's blood alcohol level was .20 — more than twice the legal limit

By Staff Reports

Police lights
Getty Images

A 49-year-old woman was arrested in Reading, Massachusetts, for operating under the influence while her children were in the car, police said.

Officers spotted a white Honda Odyssey traveling westbound on Salem Street just before 9 p.m. Thursday attempting to turn at a high rate of speed, according to Reading police.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The officers then turned on their emergency lights, and after several tries, were able to pull over the vehicle on Lowell Street, police said.

While talking with Megan Najarian, of Wilmington, they saw two children in the back seat, police said.

Najarian, according to authorities, failed a sobriety test and was arrested. The children were unharmed and released to their father.

Police say her blood alcohol level was .20 — more than twice the legal limit.

Najarian was charged with operating under the influence (second offense), marked lanes violation, negligent operation of motor vehicle, speeding and two counts of child endangerment while operating under the influence.

She was scheduled to be arraigned in Woburn District Court Friday. It wasn't immediately clear if Najarian had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

More Massachusetts news

Cambridge 16 hours ago

Bicyclist dies after being hit by truck in Cambridge, police say

Massachusetts 19 hours ago

One person dead, another injured in Rockland fire

Haverhill Jun 20

Toddler pulled from Haverhill pool, in critical condition, police say

This article tagged under:

ReadingMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us