Alleged Drunk Driver Causes Car Crashes in Two Massachusetts Communities, Several Injured

One man has been arrested for alleged drunk driving and police in two Massachusetts communities are investigating after at least five vehicles were damaged in two crashes Friday night.

Jonathan Markow, 29, of Hampton, New Hampshire, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and operating to endanger. Police say additional charges are likely.

Reading officials responded around 8:10 p.m. to Walkers Brook Drive for a report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries. Responding officers found three cars with serious damage.

Police determined Markow, driving a Chevrolet Tahoe, was traveling northbound when he allegedly struck a Fiat 500 and a Honda Ridgeline before coming to a stop.

Reading police around the same time received a notification from the Wakefield Police Department that a similar vehicle had just left from a crash in that community, as well.

The investigation showed Markow crashed first in Wakefield, fled and then crashed into the other two other vehicles in Reading.

Five people, including Markow, were transported to area hospitals with injuries.

None of those who were injured are believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries, police say.

Markow, under police guard, is in custody in a hospital bed. He'll likely be arraigned Monday, police say. It's unclear if Markow has an attorney.

This incident is being actively investigated by Reading and Wakefield police.