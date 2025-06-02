Ready for temps in the 80s? How about 90? Here's what to expect this week

High pressure takes control, leading a quiet stretch this week, with mild to hot temperatures. Monday will be all sunshine, lighter winds, and highs in the low 70s — finally feeling like early June.

By Tuesday, temps warm into the upper 70s and low 80s, and by Wednesday and Thursday, it’s full on summer mode. Expect widespread highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, especially across inland valleys, with increasing humidity, especially Thursday, making it feel even hotter.

While the first half of the week stays mostly dry, the pattern starts to shift Thursday evening as the high pressure weakens and rain chances rise.

A few showers or storms could move through late Thursday, with more widespread rain or thunderstorms possible Friday into Saturday.

The trend points toward another unsettled weekend, keep an eye on the forecast if you’re making outdoor plans.