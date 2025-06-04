Ready for the 90s? Boston is about to bake in the heat!

It’s heating up in a big way over the next few days here in Boston! But don’t get used to it. The weekend brings some changes.

As we move through this Wednesday, get ready for a sunny, hot, humid day. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. A few communities in MetroWest could see highs closer to 90 degrees!

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. If you’re going to be spending time outdoors, don’t forget to wear your sunscreen. At the same time, if you have any upper respiratory problems, you’ll want to limit your time outdoors due to the wildfire smoke from Canada. That smoke will create a hazy look to the sky at times through the day. Wednesday night, low temperatures will drop into the mid 60s.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

On Thursday, even hotter weather is on tap. In fact, highs will rise to near 90 degrees by afternoon. Highs could warm into the mid 90s in MetroWest. The humidity will be even higher, too.

With that in mind, watch out for a couple of pop-up showers and storms late Thursday afternoon and evening as a cold front nudges into the region.

Friday brings a slightly higher threat for rain, especially by Friday evening as the cold front slowly approaches Greater Boston. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Rain will continue Friday night into Saturday. We’re expecting scattered rain Saturday, in fact. High temperatures will drop into the mid 70s for the weekend.