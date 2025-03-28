Real-life ‘Homeward Bound' pets rescued in Vermont

Three stray pets with an unusual bond were rescued by the Central Vermont Humane Society and taken in by a new family this week.

Two dogs and one cat were discovered wandering the streets of Williamstown together on March 3 and appeared neglected, MyNBC5 in Vermont reported.

The humane society took the trio in for treatment and shared that they were up for adoption over social media Monday, comparing them to the three pets featured in the 1993 movie Homeward Bound.

"Are you one of the many people who loved the movie Homeward Bound (original or remake)? Meet our happy little trio who remind us of that story of endurance and commitment to friends," the Facebook post stated.

"How often do you see not only cats and dogs together and love each other, but in their case, loose and stay together?" the co-executive director of Central Vermont Humane Society Erika Holm told MyNBC5.

"We know that asking somebody to take on two dogs and a cat is a lot, but we are hopeful somebody has a big space in their heart and their home that these three can fill for them," Holm said Wednesday.

Since then, the humane society shared that River, Rain, and their feline friend Reed were placed together in a new home on a foster-to-adopt trial.

Alana Stevenson, an animal behaviorist who specializes in dogs and cats, explained to MyNBC5 that "cats are very selective with who they bond with."

"If a cat is close to anyone, whether it's a human, a cat or another animal, it's because they feel safe and like the individual. It is a voluntary choice, not an innate need," she said.