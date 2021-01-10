Local

‘Really Devastating': NH Family Pleads for Return of Boy's Stolen Stuffed Animal

"That stuffed animals has been with me for the past 10 years. He’s the main support of my life, he’s literally a piece of my heart," Aidan Carter said.

By Katherine Underwood

The search is on for a special stuffed animal that was stolen from a New Hampshire boy.

Twelve-year-old Aidan Carter, who has a rare genetic disorder that requires him to get weekly enzyme infusions, relies on his beloved Cookie Monster for support and comfort.

Last week, while he and his family were in California to enroll in enzyme replacement therapy, his backpack was stolen from his family's rental car -- with his Cookie Monster inside.

"It was really devastating," said Aidan's mom, Jennifer Carter. "And I know Cookie Monster is a stuffed animal but for us he symbolizes home and comfort."

The Stratham boy says the stuffed animal is his main support.  

"That stuffed animals has been with me for the past 10 years. He’s the main support of my life, he’s literally a piece of my heart," he said.

The family filed a police report right away, and one of the San Francisco police officers is personally offering a $1,000 reward for Cookie Monster's return.​

