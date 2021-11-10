‘Really Disheartening': Roslindale Residents Find Hateful Messages in Plastic Eggs

Residents of Boston's Roslindale neighborhood have been finding hateful messages left inside plastic Easter eggs.

Sarah, a 27-year-old who lives on Roslindale Avenue, came across a plastic egg in her front yard Monday night.

"I found it kind of strange," she said.

She didn't think much of it at first.

"I figured I'd open it, just check it, make sure there wasn't anything in there," she said. "And I found just a really awful, hateful, picture in an Easter egg. It was just bad."

Inside was a photo of President Joe Biden and an X-rated message.

"I would have hated for a kid to walk by and see an Easter egg and think, 'Oh there's candy in it,' and they read something so disgusting and hateful like this," said Sarah.

She's not the only one finding these seemingly harmless eggs around the neighborhood.

"I walked outside to pick up my daughter from preschool, and as soon as I got to the sidewalk, I saw the egg," said Emily, who also lives on Roslindale Avenue.

She opened up the egg and found an anti-Semitic message.

"It was really disheartening, because we think we live in a progressive area, but clearly someone is pretty full of hate over here," said Emily.

As first reported by the website Universal Hub, the eggs have been popping up over the last several weeks.

City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, who represents this part of Roslindale, says his office is aware of residents finding eggs with anti-progressive, anti-Semitic, anti-foreigner, and anti-Michelle Wu messages.

"For the individual who's doing this, I hope you know you will not succeed in sowing divisiveness," said Arroyo.