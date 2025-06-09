Recalls

Recall issued in several northeastern states for crackers that might contain sesame

A recall has been issued for crackers sold in Connecticut and other states because they might contain sesame, which is not on the label, according to the FDA.

Firehook of Virginia is recalling one lot of Firehook brand Classic Sea Salt Organic Crackers.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration said people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The Firehook artisan baked Classic Sea Salt Crackers 8-ounce come in a clear package with a best by date of Sept. 29 and a UPC code 8 99055 00063 5.

The crackers were sold at retail stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Virginia.

The FDA said product, which contains sesame, was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the ingredient.

The FDA said the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes, causing the wrong labels to be applied to the product.

No illnesses have been reported.

You can find the recall here.

