Recharging CharlieCards online is going away once new MBTA site launches

Starting next week, the MBTA said it will be retiring the MyCharlie website and replacing it with a more simplified, user-friendly version. But, that also means those used to recharging their cards online, won't be able to.

Unless you've signed up for online auto-pay, you won't be able to reload your CharlieCard on the MyCharlie website, and any recurring monthly passes on that site will also be suspended on Nov. 15.

The only exception will be for those wanting to buy Charlie tickets online for the commuter rail, ferry and express bus.

Those who have a MyCharlie account will have their information migrated to the new website, but users will still have to sign up for a new MBTA account using the same email registered on the MyCharlie site.

When the new site launches next week, the MBTA said it will allow users to register multiple cards and see them all in one place. It will protect your CharlieCard balance against loss, theft or damage. You can also request replacement cards and sign up for automatic payments.

That means that if you want to continue to pay as you go, you’ll have to come to an MBTA station to do so.