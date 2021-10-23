Recipes for Squash Season: Pumpkin Seeds, Mediterranean Salad, and Vegan Bisque

Nothing says fall like a great squash! In this week's The Chef's Pantry, Anna is bringing you the bounty of the season with some of her favorite recipes.
Tetsukabuto Vegan Bisque
Ever heard of a tetsukabuto squash? It's similar to butternut.
Anna shows you how to take the tasty tetsukabuto and turn it into a delicious vegan bisque that will warm the belly and the soul.
Mediterranean Harvest Salad
Anna roasts up sugar pumpkins for a delicious, fall-inspired Mediterranean harvest salad.
This salad is the perfect way to highlight the pumpkins, which add a little sweetness to the hearty dish.
Sugar pumpkins are smaller and sweeter than the typical decorating/carving variety and are less fibrous, which makes them a great choice for cooking. Plus, they are a great source of Vitamin A and fiber.
Also see: Anna's simple homemade salad dressing
And, we can't forget the seeds! And after all that jack-o-lantern carving, create a delicious snack or garnish with toasted pumpkin seeds. Anna shows you how.
