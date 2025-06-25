Weather

Record-breaking heat wave comes to a close, rain possible this weekend

We've also got an early look at the 4th of July forecast.

By Sydney Welch

The record-breaking heat wave comes to a close Wednesday night as temperatures fall out of the 90s and are not expected to return by Thursday.

Notably, both Boston and New York recorded their hottest June temperatures on Tuesday. Boston came within two degrees of its all-time highest temperature on record.

A swift pattern change arrives as a stationary front settles just south of New England, forming a boundary between the retreating heat dome and the cooler air to the north. As a result, temperatures will drop significantly, with highs in the low 70s from Thursday through Saturday. Expect mostly cloudy skies during this period.

There’s a slight chance for a stray shower on Thursday and Friday, but neither day looks like a washout. Rain coverage increases on Saturday, with scattered showers likely. By Sunday, especially in the afternoon, skies will begin to clear. Temperatures will start to rebound.

Looking ahead to next week and the 4th of July holiday, a stretch of warm, mostly dry weather is expected. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s, though it won’t be as intense as what we're breaking out of. The chance for afternoon storms increases on Tuesday, but otherwise the week is shaping up to be pleasant.

