Record breaking holiday travel expected on Sunday

A lot of people in Massachusetts are heading back to work tomorrow so Sunday is expected to be another busy day in the skies and on the roads.

TSA is anticipating over 70,000 people to pass through Logan Airport today but in the morning it has looked like smooth sailing so far.

It has been projected to be a record breaking holiday for travel, with nearly 80 million Americans expected to be traveling.

That includes half a million Mass. residents getting out of town.

"Since lockdowns cooled off, and people started getting back out there, travels just been on peoples minds and thats where they've been putting their spending, so thats led to really record breaking travel numbers for the last two years in a row" said Mark Schieldrop, a senior spokesperson for AAA.

Massachusetts is also a gateway both by air and road for destinations around the northeast, so there will be plenty of people passing through the Bay State as well.

Massport has extra staff on hand to make sure things run smoothly.