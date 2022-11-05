Record High Temperatures Set Saturday in Cities Across New England

Wow! This has been an incredible Saturday, our temperatures established new records across different areas of New England.

To name a few: Hartford, Connecticut, set a high of 78 degrees -- beating the old record of 76 that was set back in 1994.

Providence, Rhode Island, jumped up to 75 degrees, which tied the previously set high of 75 in 1994.

Bridgeport, Connecticut, reached 73 degrees, beating the 72 back in 1961.

Caribou, Maine, reached 73, beating the old record by a few degrees. The old record was back in 1982 with a high of 67.

Bangor, Maine, hit 73 degrees today, beating 71 set in all the way back in 1938.

Burlington, Vermont, was 74 degrees Saturday, besting the previous record of 72 that was set more than 80 years ago back in 1938.

The National Weather Service also reports the record high temperature was either tied or broken in Montpelier, Vt.

Record high temperatures either tied or broken at Burlington, Montpelier, Massena, and Plattsburg today. Below are current temperatures at 2 PM this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/5wGuWfiB0g — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) November 5, 2022

The idea of this is to keep in mind that Sunday will likely be an equally warm day. We’re expecting to see some new records set then and another breezy afternoon.

A cold front has been stretching from Texas up to the mid-west and the rain pushes now over the eastern states. Because of the increase in pressure gradient, our afternoons will continue to be windy from now through Tuesday.

The cloud coverage will be increasing Sunday. The flow is coming in from the south and southwest which will allow for more humidity and the chance for a few passing showers. Timing the showers Sunday, they’re prone to arrive in the early afternoon over Vermont and New Hampshire, but will take longer to reach eastern Massachusetts. The late afternoon offers a few quick showers rolling through and again on Monday morning. But after that our atmospheric scenario takes a quick turn around as drier and cooler air will rush in.

Highs Sunday will still reach the mid-70s. Even Monday offers a mild afternoon with highs in the 70s across southern New England. The cooler air will rush in late Monday and take over Tuesday and Wednesday as a high pressure stalls over New England and offers clear cool nights, sunny afternoons and dry conditions. That set up will likely fall apart by Friday as a coastal low boards over Florida and travels across the eastern seaboard reaching New England on Friday. While this set up is a long way from now… we’ll continue to monitor its track and your First Alert Weather Team will keep you in the loop.