Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Record Number of Open Meeting Complaints Resolved in 2019

91571174
Getty Images


The Massachusetts attorney general's office has resolved a record number of complaints about violations to the state's open meeting law.

The law requires that most meetings of public bodies, such as boards of selectmen and school committees, be held in public.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said her office resolved a historic 351 complaints in 2019. That's a dramatic increase compared to the 235 complaints resolved in 2018.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Vermont 1 hour ago

Vermont Native Elle Purrier Sets US women’s Indoor Mile Record

NH Primary 2 hours ago

Buttigieg, Sanders in Statistical Dead Heat in NH, NBC10 Boston/Franklin Pierce/Herald Poll Shows

Violations include the failure to respond to a request for meeting minutes and convening in executive session for an improper purpose. The 200-member Massachusetts Legislature has exempted itself from the law.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us