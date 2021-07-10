Record Rainfall Wipes Fears of Summer Drought

We’re water-logged! Fears of another dry summer have been banished with the record-pacing rainfall this month. After yesterday’s downpours, major stem rivers are on the rise. Flooding should remain minor, but there are still a lot of backyards that are under water.

With the cold of the 4th and Tropical Storm Elsa behind us, it’s time to get back to summer this weekend. Wish it was as easy as flipping a switch, but it never is in the world of weather.

Tag-along (mmm...Girl Scout cookies) showers/storms scooted in last night and faded quickly. Leftovers (often better the second time) will hang around this morning in the form of lightweight showers or sprinkles, then we undergo the slow process of clearing the clouds out for the afternoon. While Saturday is a work in progress, Sunday should be the completed project. The only issue with that particular day will be the arrival of another weather system in the afternoon. (Yes, it’s hard to get a break.)

Despite that, the warmer airmass will boost us to 80 or 81 in the afternoon. Should be the better of the two days for beach weather. Even then, some may want to wait until the real summer heat later next week.

This next system is weak enough that it should allow Sunday to stay dry until after dark. We’re trying to work in a warm front, and the process will take through Tuesday. Monday slides even further down with a risk of showers and another dip into low/mid 70s, while Tuesday sees the highs climb to the upper 70s.

Heat is back from Wednesday through Friday with plenty of humidity. Storms may fire as a slow-moving front moves our way...then stalls. Could mean more rain, but we’ll wait and see how it plays out.

Have a great weekend.