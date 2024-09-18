Record-setting dry spell will end with sizeable storm moving toward New England

The door closes on this near record-setting dry spell. We’re watching a sizeable storm elbow its way into New England Thursday.

What looked like feeble attempt at showers is now looking like a more beneficial burst of rain for the area. Guidance seemed a bit timid about the idea of pushing this rain into a very dry area of high pressure (and a dry landscape).

Now, however, the tables have turned, and it appears that we may have several bands of rain sweep in from the ocean in the coming days. Precipitation has been highly variable – some spots get a half inch; others get at least a couple of inches – which tells us that there may be downpours involved in this wet spell.

We’re still seeing the South Shore, Cape/Islands favored for the heaviest amounts. And we won’t shake the showers easily. Some drag into Friday AND Saturday.

Our hope is that Sunday will dry out and maybe even a little sun would poke out, but this has been an evolving forecast, so it’s subject to change.

What we are certain for is a steady decline in temperatures over the next few days. Today will still feature a few 80s away from the coast, but a general trend down to the 60s is in store into the weekend.

So put away the A/C units, seed the lawn if you need to, and get ready for some days inside.