Recount Slated for Contested Boston City Council Seat

By Associated Press

Boston officials are expected to begin recounting tens of thousands of election ballots to settle a contested City Council seat.

Council candidate Alejandra St. Guillen challenged the November election outcome after losing to candidate Julia Mejia by eight votes.

The two had been vying for one of the council's four citywide, at-large seats. Officials with the city Board of Election Commissioners were expected to begin the process of recounting about 66,000 ballots by hand Saturday.

The winner of the race would become the council's first Latina councilor.

She would also join Boston's most diverse council in history.

