Recovery Efforts to Resume for Man Who Fell Through Ice in Wareham, Mass.

First responders will resume what has been deemed a recovery effort - rather than a rescue - after a man fell through an icy reservoir in Wareham, Massachusetts.

Divers are expected to return Monday morning after spending hours Sunday night searching for the missing man's body in the area of 786 County Road, where there is a reservoir and cranberry bog.

Officials said it was considered a recovery operation just before 11 p.m. Sunday and called it off for the night around 12:30 a.m. Monday. The town's deputy fire chief said they would return at 8:30 a.m. to continue the search.

"The water is murky. Stumps, trees and other objects are in there, so there's a lot of hazards they're trying to get around," Wareham Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Haskell said. "Plus there's ice - trying to get ice moved around under the ice using divers, sonar."

Some emergency personnel remained on scene overnight to keep the area secure and monitor the situation.

Wareham police first responded to the water rescue call around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team (PCTRT) was activated and multiple departments and members of PCTRT responded, including the dive team.

PCTRT members currently on-scene and working at the incident in Wareham. Mandatory photo credit: Tyler Reardon for PCTRT. pic.twitter.com/LRQOVFWyeM — Plymouth County TRT (@PCTRT) February 21, 2021

The deputy fire chief in Wareham would not identify the man Sunday night or say why he was out on the ice in the first place, but he did say the man's family has been notified.

Until the search was suspended for the night, the scene remained very active with divers continuing to search the water as low temperatures in the region were forecast to drop into the 20s before rain and snow moved into parts of New England on Monday.

There was a large response to the reservoir, as seen in pictures posted on Twitter by the technical rescue team. The photos showed the dive team breaking up the ice to search for the missing man -- a scene that was also captured on video from up above.

Nancy Andrews has lived next to the reservoir for 49 years, and she tells NBC10 Boston that it's never really frozen.

“You never skate on the reservoir because that’s never really frozen," she said. "It’s like any other pond if you’re not going to have a lot of cold weather continuously, it’s just never going to be safe."

At the scene Sunday evening, there were several people, who were upset, hugging each other.

Andrews says the reservoir is used as a water source for a nearby cranberry bog, and is very deep.

“I’ve seen children play hockey. My own kids have been out on the bog skating but I have never ever seen anyone out on the reservoir, which is very deep and mucky,” she said.

People have been asked to avoid the area at this time.