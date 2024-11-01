Red flag warning intensifies brush fire conditions in Mass.

Drier conditions Friday will make it even hard to try and extinguish the brush fires that have been burning across Massachusetts for several days.

And the smoke is clearly making it harder for many people to breathe.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The brush fires continue to add to the poor air quality conditions, prompting officials to issue red flag warnings for most of the state.

In Middleton, where one of the larger fires is burning, the fire department is reminding people to avoid the reservoir and other low-lying areas near water where fumes from the fire will be more present.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

With the weather being warm Friday, people will be tempted to want to open their windows and doors, but officials caution against that due to the lingering smoke.

The red flag warnings mean there's a high chance for brush fires to spark, spread and make them harder to put out.

The warnings are issued to fire managers on federal lands to avoid prescribed or planned burns when there's less water in the vegetation, when humidity drops below 25% for several hours and when winds reach 15 mph or more within 20 feet of the ground for an extended time.

The weather on Friday may tempt folks to spend time outside and start up fire pits or BBQs, but in Middleton and other parts of the state, outdoor burning is not permitted, including cooking fires. And if you see a fire, be sure to report it to your local fire department.